Put a stop to mob violence
Let’s agree that mob violence from any side is unacceptable and must be punished, that law and order must prevail.
The past four years-plus have been a school for Americans. Schooling began with Hillary Clinton’s declaration that tens of millions of Americans who wouldn’t vote for her were “irredeemable” “deplorables.” That sounds like vermin deserving eradication.
This hateful message was then taken up by many in politics and the mainstream media. The lesson learned by those on the left inclined to violence was that mob violence against such vermin and anything the vermin supported was justified. The fact that the violence was then tolerated by many in authority, who even urged that those enforcing law and order be restrained and defunded, reinforced the lesson that mob violence was the way to achieve political ends, and it wouldn’t be punished.
There’s a law of science saying that every action leads to an equal and opposite reaction, and that law also often applies in human social dynamics.
Those inclined to violence on the right also learned the lesson that the way to achieve political ends in modern America is through mob violence, which may not be punished.
What we are taught works will be repeated.
In order to preserve our country, leaders of every side in politics, media, entertainment, education and other areas must declare that mob violence from any side is unacceptable, that any mob violence will be punished to the limits of the law, that there will be no exceptions.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton