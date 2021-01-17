Recovery from the current chaos and building a new normal will require everyone to put some critical behaviors into play. Here are some suggestions:
Think carefully, listen and learn, search out real facts, consider the sources of the information, use your analytic abilities, make negative judgments with caution, nurture social support, be considerate of others, have empathy for everyone, live a cautious and healthy lifestyle, protect the health of others —wear a mask, be willing to sacrifice, be patient, remember rebuilding takes time, be hopeful toward self and others, and make a commitment to yourself and others that you will be as positive and productive as possible for as long as it takes.
John Hipple,
Denton
Michael Burgess voted to not hold the president accountable for promoting a lie that was disputed by 37 judges across 15 district courts and which accuses over 120 government officials as well as thousands of poll workers and postal workers of a crime.
This lie has radicalized our fellow Americans, including people I know personally. That Burgess supports this lie that has harmed family, friends and neighbors and refuses to hold the individual responsible for its propagation accountable is reprehensible.
I supported Burgess and volunteered for him in the last election. I will no longer do so in the future.
He should be ashamed to call himself a Republican. He has no place here.
John Alexander,
Denton
Wall Street already expressing disdain for Biden? Has the Biden depression begun?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid lower Friday amid fears President-elect Joe Biden’s massive stimulus plan could lead to higher interest rates or tax hikes. Small-cap stocks were clubbed lower, while growth stocks also struggled.
Paul Knopick,
Denton