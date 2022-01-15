Like thousands of Denton residents, I received and read the “Improving Denton” booklet. I offer these observations and questions after reading it:
Why is 51% of the street improvements from the 2014 bond program unspent when many of our streets are in disrepair? Why should I approve any new bond proposal if the money is not going to be spent within two to three years?
Phase 2 of the Hickory Creek Road Project is presented as almost complete, yet it has taken the construction company over two years to complete two miles of roadway. Is the city policy to always take the low bidder instead of the best bidder?
I cannot find any update in the booklet on why it has taken over two years to upgrade North Bonnie Brae behind Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital. The city engineers tout the completion of the two new Bonnie Brae bridges far south of the hospital but don’t provide an update on the Bonnie Brae eyesore behind the hospital.
Tom Pryor,
Denton
My name is David Gibson, and I live in Lewisville. I am concerned with the shortcomings of the current Texan and American immigration systems. Because of their immense complexity and bad design, these systems force poor immigrants to come across the southern border illegally. The government should reform the immigration process to make it easier for poor immigrants to come to the country legally, while enforcing the southern border in a humane and timely manner.
While many Americans benefit from illegal immigration through low-cost labor, some, like me, have suffered because of it. I sustained tens of thousands of dollars in losses after I had a car crash with an illegal immigrant that bent the frame of the car I was driving, a BMW. He had fake license plates, fake driver’s license and no insurance. Even though the accident was legally his fault (he ran a red), I must pay for my car’s damage.
I do not blame the immigrant; I blame the system that forced him into a situation where he couldn’t have insurance. He wanted a better life and didn’t enter America wanting to cause malice. I believe that with an easier-to-access and streamlined immigration system and firm control of the southern border, the illegal immigrant who hit me would have had insurance, his life here would have been legal and better (his purpose coming here in the first place), and the alleged issues illegal immigrants cause would decline significantly.