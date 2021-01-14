Reaping what he sowed
Well, regarding the invidious Capitol riot in D.C., die-hard Trump supporters are showing their true hypocrisy in both brushing the whole thing off as incidental, even though their little boy king ran on a 2020 campaign of law and order, and expressing outrage that a feverish white Trump supporter was shot and killed while committing the crime of violent entry on Capitol grounds, even though they’ve repeatedly said about unarmed Black males shot dead by police that their deaths wouldn’t happen had they not committed a crime in the first place.
So which is it? I, as a lifelong independent, abhor any kind of violence at a protest regardless of the politics behind it, especially this one that resulted in a dead police officer. Joe Biden won the election fair and square, just like Donald Trump won the 2016 election fair and square. And the woman who was killed, Ashli Babbitt, was a law-breaking seditionist who died because she willingly partook in an illegal action with life-endangering force.
And I don’t want to hear that she was a military veteran. Irrelevant. Especially since she supported draft-dodging President Bone Spurs, who disparaged the late veteran John McCain in saying, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”
Babbitt participated in blatant illegality and reaped what she sowed.
Simple. As. That.
Jack Sommersby,
Denton
Get out, Cruz
Ted Cruz refuses to accept any responsibility for the violent mob insurrection in our nation’s capital, though he promoted the false allegations and arguments of voter fraud in the last presidential election by raising those fallacies to a higher level of regard in the U.S. Senate.
Cruz cravenly disregarded the truth about the election as presented by his Republican colleagues in order to fuel the racism of Trump white supremacists, who were outraged that so many Blacks were allowed to vote, disguising their racism by complaining about voting in major metropolitan areas.
Trump inspired a cult of brain-washed Americans, convincing them against all evidence that the election was stolen. Cruz attempts to validate this nonsense, and his words, added to Trump’s, are the gasoline in the Molotov cocktail of insurrection even though he denies actually igniting it — coquettishly doing his duty as a senator.
Lacking the ethical integrity to acknowledge his part in the insurrection and to resign as a U.S. senator, it falls upon us Texans to petition to recall him from office. His violent verbal assaults on American democracy in order to keep an autocrat, a dictator, in power is fascism, and Cruz stands in opposition to a list of Texans from Stephen Austin and Sam Houston to Lyndon Johnson and George W. Bush who fought for democracy.
Cruz is not representing Texans but his country of origin, Cuba, where they already have one-man rule and superfluous elections. We don’t need Cruz in Texas.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton