Not a patriot
Michael Burgess has proven himself to be without morality or patriotism. Even though he was rushed to safety as our Capitol was under siege by domestic terrorists, he persisted in objecting to a lawful election.
He knows there was nothing wrong with this election. His objections only serve to endear him to a group of backwater degenerates who have gotten drunk on the Trump Kool-Aid. Not only has he forever lost my vote, he now has ensured I will do whatever it takes to make sure he loses his next campaign. I don’t know how he lives with himself.
Jason Norton,
Denton