Look at history
Dear Trump voters,
If Donald Trump had had his way, the votes that you and 150 million other Americans cast on Nov. 3 would have been meaningless, and he would have continued to be president. At first blush, this may have seemed like a good idea to you, as you agreed with the job he was doing.
But please consider the implications of his position. Your vote would have been meaningless. You probably figured that you would have been able to vote him out of office at the next election if you started to disagree with him. But if he had been able to make this election meaningless, why would he have bothered to allow another election to take place?
You may have already considered this possibility and decided that a Trump family dictatorship was preferable to a Biden presidency. If you felt this way, I implore you to look at history to see what happens when a democracy disappears. The following consequences should be expected:
Your objections to government decisions could result in prison or death.
Freedom of speech and association disappear. All media are state-controlled. Factual information is no longer available.
Corruption and waste of resources increase, and middle-class standards of living decrease because no one can object.
I am sure that many of you who are reading this laugh at the possibility that any of the above could occur. As a person who loves this great country, I implore you to look at history and consider what I have said.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton