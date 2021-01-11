Domestic terrorism
Did you watch the U.S. Capitol, our Capitol, on Jan. 6? Domestic terrorists. President Trump tweeted the protest time and date, said it would be wild. Spoke to them for an hour to go to the Capitol. Ivanka tweeted “American Patriots.”
Time to say no more to Trump and his family. All people in U.S. must condemn this. The Ted Cruzes and Josh Hawleys must stop. This is a coup attempt with armed protesters on the floor in Congress. Whether you voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, Biden won. As Americans, we must support peaceful transition of power and the law. Or we have a dictator. Not good.
Bad enough to have the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a president who is subverting our democracy. And he says he is a law and order president? Look at his behavior. This is a disgrace. This puts the future of our democracy at risk and fractures our country.
By the way, Gov. Abbott, you can do something about COVID-19. Shut down bars and restaurants for eat in; shut gyms, etc., for three weeks. Look at England, South Africa, Los Angeles.
Lawsuits require evidence and facts. No facts to show a crooked election.
Wake up America. May God help us.
Joanne Simmons,
Denton
Will we wake up?
I am terrified to think that our country is headed for another civil war or a dictatorship.
If we do not open our eyes and our hearts, that is exactly where we are headed. We are so busy hating each other and so easily turned against each other that we have forgotten our Christian values. To love one another … to do to others as we would have them do to us.
Instead, we are looking at each other with hate fueled by hero worship and idolatry as opposed to common sense. Maybe greed has taken hold or maybe it is one or all of the other deadly sins we have been warned to avoid. It seems that everyone wants attention so bad so that they can gain power and money they are willing to step on anyone and everyone to get it. Who cares about our fellow man! It is about me, stupid!
At least that is what our politicians and media think. We are headed down the same path as Nazi Germany before World War II. Pick a villain! Attack them over and over again. Threaten them until everyone believes they should go. Then destroy them. Then take over! That is our country today.
The sad part is that we are falling for it! The question is will we continue to fall for it or will we wake up? If we fall for it, we will wake up in a second Nazi-controlled country. Are you prepared for that?
Fredric Lawrence,
Denton