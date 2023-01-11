Rep. Lynn Stucky represents more than just Republicans
Regarding Wise County Republican Chair Mike Drury’s open letter to the editor Jan. 7 regarding Lynn Stucky:
That exact pervasive attitude in both parties is why I’m an independent.
This country is not a democracy; it’s a representative government. That means that elected officials should be committed to represent all of the citizens, not the party, corporations or even institutions to which they have ties.
From his own words – “elected to REPRESENT the REPUBLICANS” – Drury has publicized exactly what is wrong in today’s political arena and both parties. Just because you support someone, doesn’t mean that they owe you anything but fairness to ALL of their constituents. It is way past time for this city, state and country to make a paradigm switch to the ideals of what this country was founded upon before we destroy it with our own selfish interests.
I have not done an in-depth study of Stucky’s voting record, but from the tone of your letter, he’s doing the job he was elected to do.
DannaZoltner,
Denton
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.