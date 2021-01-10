Wearing masks protects us all
Please wear your mask!
We learned in the 1890s that masks protect immune-compromised people from being infected by those around them. This was particularly true with surgery and with battlefield wound treatment.
When organ transplantation began, it was necessary to depress the immune system of patients to almost nothing to prevent organ rejection. In this immunocompromised condition, even germs that are normal to most people and germs to which most people have immunity were deadly to transplant patients. Anyone around those patients is required to wear masks to keep from killing them.
The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the immune system and makes the person infected with this virus also susceptible to other ordinary environmental germs. While medications begin to work for these people, anyone in contact with them must wear masks.
We have more than a hundred years of history of evidence that masks work to prevent transmission of disease from one person to another immunocompromised person. With SARS-CoV-2, we are all immunocompromised. We are all an open wound, immune-depressed and HIV-infected so that the virus has an easy path to infect us.
The next time you have surgery, tell your doctor, “Don’t wear your mask; I don’t mind a little infection in my incision.”
Wearing your mask protects those around you far more than it protects you.
James Williams,
Denton