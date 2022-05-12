I would like to invite all fellow Denton residents to visit my neighborhood. It’s an older, quiet neighborhood, full of the history of the old Scripture Farm, Flow Hospital and many, lovely historic homes built by faculty when the North Texas Normal College, just a block away, was new. We do have some apartment buildings, but they nestle into the neighborhood.
What you won’t be able to miss when you visit is the monster, five-story Parc7 luxury apartment building (dormitory) with parking garage that now dominates this older neighborhood. You can’t miss it! (1519 Scripture St., between Normal and Bryan.)
Perhaps you recall the outrage reported in this newspaper when the construction project was proposed and pushed through the approval process? The building is now almost complete, looks like an enormous gray and dark-brown, plastic box prison. It shuts out the sun from many yards and homes, is a fire hazard since our streets are so narrow that a fire truck will not be able to reach the upper floors and sits on a water table.
This is the kind of development that we need to be cautious about, in ANY neighborhood. There are ways to make growth and development work for the community, but this project is a great example of what doesn’t work for anyone except the developers.
Be sure to come visit us soon, because in a few months we will have 546 more residents and that many more vehicles (plus friends) navigating the narrow streets.