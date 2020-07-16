Come on, hypocrites
This is for those of you who can’t wait for President Donald Trump to do the smallest thing he can do to humiliate him with. I bet most of you anti-firearms people can’t wait for the Missouri attorney general to indict the lawyer and maybe his wife for what?
They are allowed under the Second Amendment to own a firearm, use it to protect themselves and protect their property. The group out in front of the house broke down their gate, trespassed onto their property and shouted profanities and threats at the man and his wife, according to their attorney, after they came out of the house with legal weapons.
He called the police, but they didn’t show up till later, when the demonstrators left. Then the police illegally searched his house for weapons and illegally confiscated his weapon! What would you anti-firearms liberals do if you were in his position unarmed?
If you managed to get out of danger somehow, how long would it take you to, without anyone knowing, buy a firearm? You would then read the Second Amendment and realize it is the only thing covering your hind end — especially if you are living in the same cities ravaged by the so-called “protesters” that were rioters.
Who out there wants to burn the Second Amendment along with all the others in the Constitution of the United States? Plus use our nation’s flag to set the blaze?
Come on, hypocrites. You have a lot of facts to answer.
James Penton,
Denton