Renewable energy
As devastating as the war in Ukraine is, one possible benefit is that European countries are realizing that the transition from fossil energy to renewables must speed up — and quickly. To apply pressure to Russia and defund its murderous war machine, restrictions on Russian oil and gas must be increased.
But the resulting shortfall in oil and gas in Europe can only partially be made up with renewables and nuclear, especially in the short term, until more windmills and solar panels can be installed and connected. Meanwhile, unfortunately, coal power may have to be increased, but hopefully this will be temporary.
I fear that governments will be attacked for reversal of their goal to fight climate change, but otherwise it could be a very cold winter in 2023. Countries must pass legislation to encourage this renewables expansion. Thankfully, the winter of 2022 is over, and there is time to prepare for the increase in demand when the winter of 2023 arrives.
But if these changes are made, Europe will emerge less polluted, both in particulates and carbon dioxide. And a carbon fee would aid in this transition by encouraging industry to use alternatives to fossil fuels. But I want to clarify that fossil fuels are not going away. We have no substitute for them in many instances.
But this action could possibly starve Putin’s war machine while fighting rising temperatures simultaneously.
William Menius,
Denton
Climate action
This Earth month, the topic of climate change has likely come back on your radar. Everything from corporations adding promises to reduce emissions by 2030 in their advertisements to headlines floating around your social media about the connection between fossil fuels and the conflict in Ukraine.
You might be asking yourself amidst all these talking points, “What can I, one person, do to mitigate climate change?”
American culture is founded on individualism, or the idea that everyone is a unique human being with special skills they can utilize to work toward personal goals. An unfortunate side effect of individualism, however, is the belief that making change occurs on the individual level rather than within communities. You’re told to recycle, compost, turn off the faucet when you brush your teeth. Maybe you’ve considered adding solar panels to your roof after the 2021 winter storm, or buying an electric car with gas prices skyrocketing lately. While these are all helpful actions that can be beneficial for the environment and your wallet, the discouraging truth is that individual actions won’t be enough to stop climate disaster.
Our best bet against climate change doesn’t lie with one individual person or one individual action. Our best bet as Americans is to think beyond individualism so that we can act as communities to bring about change. The best way to do this? Join a climate group near you.
It’s as easy as a simple Google search on local climate groups to make meaningful change for our planet.
Savannah Dali,
Denton