Noise pollution a growing problem
Good to read the Feb. 23 front-page article acknowledging the noise problem here in Denton.
Although not nearly as loud as the levels being experienced by the neighborhoods in the article, southern Denton has experienced much of the same. Personally, I have had to wear earplugs nightly for a few years now as a result of the increased road noise. And the issue is not just relegated to road noise.
There is also a massive influx of airplane noise as well as a result of flight path changes under the FAA’s NextGen program. As I write, airplanes roar overhead every few minutes. I wear earmuffs inside my own home much of the time. When residents are having to wear noise-cancelling headphones and earmuffs in their own homes, when for years there were no issues, something has been terribly mismanaged.
There is a massive infrastructure problem here and likely nationwide. What is really going on here? We’ve got people wearing earmuffs in their homes, new flight paths diverted directly over neighborhoods and schools, a neighborhood without clean water, the fracking and gas well issues and a college that goes around strong-arming properties.
We like to think we are known for our music and arts culture, but actually when we are featured nationally it is because of a gas station! Lots of problems, but what are the solutions? One thing is to revive and start exercising and enforcing the Noise Pollution and Abatement Act of 1972.
Matt Montoya,
Denton