A way to show all are welcome
“All are welcome here!” That’s the response to a prayer that launches each Sunday service at my church here in Denton. As a gay man, husband and father, I know a safe place when I encounter one. My family is welcome at First United Methodist Church’s Open Worship, along with individuals and families of all types who worship together.
If passed, the equality ordinance up for discussion at the Feb. 25 City Council work session would essentially say to all people who are part of the LGBTQ community — and visitors to our area — that “All are welcome here in Denton.” While Denton is a friendly city, we still struggle to be civil and fair to all. Gay, lesbian and trans folks of all ages and backgrounds often feel at risk in the city of Denton.
While marriage is a legal option for LGBTQ people, being fired for being who we are is still acceptable. Being denied housing and services is still a possibility. Equality has still not been achieved. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is at the core of American values. But LGBTQ people are not always included or fairly treated as equal under the law. State and federal laws do not protect our community.
An ordinance would also bolster our city’s economic development efforts. Apparently, fairness is popular among corporations and small business.
It’s essential that the Denton City Council pass an equality ordinance now, as other Texas cities have done without complications.
Are all welcome here?
Casey Cavalier,
Denton