Decisions, decisions
The 2020 presidential election day is months away, but already I am in a quandary.
Whether it is nobler to vote for the least crooked of the two major parties or vote for the ideology that has the nearest light-year difference from mine. Decisions. Decisions. Ah, but I do have one arrow left in my sling: the primaries.
Regardless of the party I chose, beware all you incumbents, for you shall not receive my vote.
John T. Thorngren,
Shady Shores
Helping the homeless
Every Sunday at 3 p.m., some of the local churches go to Quakertown Park in Denton to feed the homeless.
There are many reasons that people become homeless. We are not supposed to judge them. God will do that when he judges all of us. I just know that Jesus wanted us to help the poor and needy if we are able.
It has been such a blessing for me to go there on Sundays and shake their hands and talk to them. If any of you that read this have an extra coat or blanket, please come by and drop it off for them.
You will be blessed by our Lord.
Carol Thomason,
Ponder