We will need the six lane road
I don’t understand the Denton City Council thinking about the improvement to Hickory Creek, Bush Creek and Allred. We get regional funding for $124 million for $155 million in improvements.
They are debating on a four-lane road versus a six-lane road. As fast as this city/county is growing, we will need the six-lane road. Why always have to play keep-up when you can be proactive?
Once the thoroughfare is finished, there will be a large amount of traffic using that thoroughfare. Within the next few years, they will need to expand a four-lane road. More construction and frustration.
Sunny Hinojos,
Denton
Trump is free from restraints
With the failure of the U.S. Senate to act on the findings of the Mueller Report and failure to act on the Articles of Impeachment, Donald Trump knows he is free from restraints. He can obstruct justice at will, invite foreign powers to aid him in the 2020 election, acquiesce to the Russians, accept bribes through emoluments, ignore congressional subpoenas, promote his private businesses, shift money allotted by Congress to his own preferences, assassinate foreign leaders — in short, whatever Trump thinks will serve his personal interests becomes the national interest.
No president in history has ever been as powerful as Trump.
Republican senators are terrorized at the thought they would do anything to arouse Trump’s anger. When retired, he would blackball them. He doesn’t need to seek their advice and consent for Cabinet appointments.
Even the courts are becoming impotent to restrain Trump, for Moscow Mitch McConnell has packed them with Trumpolista judges, many of whom have not practiced in a courtroom.
Sen. Mitt Romney remains the plumbline of righteousness by whom his fellow Republicans will be judged. Even Ted Cruz, like many of his evangelical followers, abandoned Christianity to follow Trump. Senators like John Cornyn, McConnell’s catspaw, embraced Trump’s wickedness fully and see nothing wrong.
The Founding Fathers who sought to avoid monarchy by dispersing power through three branches of government, would be horrified to see one man bully all into unlawful submission to his will.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton