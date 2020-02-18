The pot’s calling the kettle black
Larry Beck’s Jan. 28 column, “No one is fooled but many are in denial” and his taunting quote, “Don’t confuse me with the facts. My mind is already made up,” is akin to the “pot calling the kettle black.”
Nancy Pelosi declared an impeachment inquiry without holding a House vote. President Donald Trump was denied due process when, during clandestine closed-door House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings, Trump’s attorneys were prohibited from attending — thereby eliminating their chance for questioning witnesses and presenting their own witnesses.
When House Chairman Adam Schiff subpoenaed members of President Trump’s staff who advised him confidentially, the president sought to exercise his due process rights to block the subpoenas through the courts. Schiff added these appeals to the list of impeachable offenses.
The Jan. 28 column dismisses these rights, which are guaranteed under the Fifth and 14th Amendments, as “whining” to bolster his call for witnesses in the Senate trial. The role of the House is to make their case for impeachment. The role of the Senate is to adjudicate the case, not expand the House’s case.
Section 4 of the Constitution states the president “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” The House Democrats had to change the language of impeachment to the unconstitutional charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress to fit their narrative.
This is exactly why the Founding Fathers enlisted the Senate as a check on House impeachment powers.
William Lawson,
Wake Forest, NC