I cannot support President Trump
I am a conservative voter of 72 years. Although not a registered Republican, I have voted for Republican presidential candidates in every election in my life, save one. I have voted for very few Democrats at any level in my life.
This year I will be voting in the Democratic primary for the very first time in my life. Why? Because I cannot support our current president.
I support many of his policies. It's just that I think he is a horrible man. I believe he is a liar, a bully, an egomaniac, a racist, an unethical businessman and an abuser of women. He has been married three times and bragged about being unfaithful to each. He has taken several of his business ventures into bankruptcy and bragged about it. He is a draft dodger who has shown disrespect for several veterans and those brave men and women currently serving.
I wouldn't want this man for a boss, an employee, a friend or a neighbor. Last election, I voted against him in the Republican primary and voted for the libertarian candidate in the general election. This year, I will not only vote against him, I will not vote for any candidate who does not denounce him.
Of the current Democratic candidates, there are several I can support. There's one (Michael Bloomberg) whom I can even get excited over. There are two others, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, I can support. I think I could even hold my nose and vote for Joe Biden.
Only the nomination of Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders would cause me to again vote libertarian.
John M. Robertson,
Argyle