Let’s vote thoughtfully
Thoughts on voting this election year:
It’s irrational to blindly, unconditionally support any politician or party. There are extremes on both sides of the political spectrum, and no thinking person will agree 100% with any politician or every policy of either major party.
We might, therefore, consider turning to a new third party with less clearly defined positions on issues, and it’s true that third parties may succeed when one of the two dominant parties collapses, as when the Whig Party decline allowed the new Republican Party to elect Abraham Lincoln.
But the history of third parties we might imagine to better represent our favored policies isn’t very promising when two dominant parties exist. Third parties then usually work to the advantage of one of the major parties. In recent history, for example, Ross Perot’s third party drained votes from Republicans and led to Bill Clinton’s election. Similarly, the Green Party drained votes from Democrats in Florida and led to George W. Bush’s election.
So unless one major party is in severe decline, as isn’t the case now, and although we won’t support every stand of either party on every issue, we must support the major party that best represents what we see as logical and reasoned beliefs and policies.
Let’s all be intelligent voters, carefully examining important issues and Democrat and Republican stands on those issues. Let’s register, vote thoughtfully, not emotionally, and after the election, let’s not blindly, unconditionally support or reject the winners. Let’s first see what the winners do.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton