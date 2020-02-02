You swore an oath
An open letter to Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz:
Senators, when you were first elected to this office, you swore an oath. It was not an oath to the president. It was not an oath to the Republican Party.
You swore an oath to uphold the Constitution. You did this with one hand on the Bible.
Before this impeachment trial began in the Senate, you swore an additional oath to be impartial in this proceeding.
“Do you solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeachment of Donald John Trump, president of the United States, now pending, you will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws, so help you, God?”
Based on your actions, I now must question both your loyalty to the Constitution and your faith in God. Why should we, the voters, trust you when you take such a cavalier approach to your solemn oath?
Whit Dieterich,
Shady Shores