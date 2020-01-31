Who controls the purse strings?
Regarding the Jan. 30 letter to the editor titled “Who will pay for government?”:
It is Congress, specifically the House of Representatives, that controls the purse strings. The $1 trillion annual deficit is from too much spending, not a lack of revenue into the Treasury. The last time there was anything close to a balanced budget was 2001, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
Both political parties are responsible. They “buy votes” by promising too much for the amount of money that comes in through taxes. Who writes the tax code? Is it Congress or the executive branch? Who spends the money on your entitlements? Is it Congress or the executive branch?
Don’t you think it is time for a constitutional amendment calling for a balanced budget every year from our Congress, regardless of which political party controls the purse?
Enter the organization called “Convention of States.” Article 5 of the Constitution explains that the people, through their state legislatures, can propose amendments to the Constitution. You can find information about the COS movement online.
They are also pushing for term limits. That too would help to cull out the “hangers-on” who keep voting for the “continuing resolution,” which is their out from having to deal with the budget process.
No, you can’t put this one off on President Donald Trump.
Richard Haas,
Corinth