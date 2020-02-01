Why is Hunter Biden relevant?
Why is Hunter Biden relevant? The president never accused him of anything in the call. He accused Joe Biden of doing something nefarious but not Hunter.
He suggests Joe Biden stopped “a prosecution,” but there is no historical record of Hunter Biden being a target of any prosecution in the United States or Ukraine about anything?
I hear people saying the president was worried how Hunter got the job — but he voiced no such concern on the call.
So no accusation of wrongdoing by Hunter by the president on the call.
So the only one accused of wrongdoing by the president is Joe Biden. And we have historical records that show Biden was not the one to get Viktor Shokin (“the prosecutor”) removed, so we don’t need Joe Biden’s testimony for that. Heck, they are the Senate’s own records that show Biden played a very minor and mostly ineffectual role in Shokin’s removal (March 2016 hearings on Ukraine reforms).
So why do we need testimonies from either Biden related to the requests of the July 25 call since Hunter was not even accused and the accusation of Joe Biden is refuted by historical records?
John Alexander,
Denton