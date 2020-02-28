The Feb. 23 Guest View editorial on clemency for trafficking victims neglected to comment on an important element in this serious problem. There was not mention of any educational, prevention or criminal program that focuses on the individuals who purchase sex.
The victims and pimps were discussed, but as is typical, there was no discussion as to what to do with those who create the demand for sexual services. What is it about our society and culture that turns a blind eye on the complex issue of the sex trade that is so much larger than prostitution?
The challenge facing all of us is to find ways to combat the demeaning of women and make sure that men are held responsible for their actions as purchasers of sex or consumers of pornography or frequent topless bars.
We might have to clarify when it is permissible to be an independent sex worker or dancer who is not being forced. But this is certainly a complex, slippery slope that will be difficult to achieve.
John Hipple,
Denton
I am writing to you today because of a major program that has greatly impacted my life. This program is the Boy Scouts of America.
I have been active in Scouting for almost the entirety of my life and would simply not be the same without it. I learned so many fantastic skills and attained so much great knowledge that will stay with me forever.
Many people do not invest their time into the life of being a Scout because it is a difficult one.
This is one of the main reasons that being a Scout has impacted me greatly. Nothing inspires growth more than overcoming hardship, and Scouting is abundant in that category.
When I was a sophomore in high school, I went to the New Mexico mountains and hiked over 120 miles in the span of 1 1/2 weeks. At 16, I canoed over 100 miles in the boundary waters of Canada. I scuba dived off the coast of Florida at 15. Participating in such difficult tasks, I not only became more physically powerful but also more powerful in spirit and wit.
Finally, I have acquired through this a bountiful community spirit in my merit badges and community service. I can truthfully say that this program would be a benefit to anyone who would decide to join. I not only have found skills and knowledge but also some of the greatest friends for which I could ever ask.
Eli Leonard,
Corinth