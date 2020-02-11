The answer is obvious
During the 1954 Army-McCarthy hearings, lawyer Joseph Welch asked Sen. Joseph McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”
Having voted to acquit President Trump, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz need not be asked that question. The answer is obvious.
Jack Ramsey,
Roanoke
Clean politics at last
I watched the politics for the past three years and am totally disappointed with what we have had to live with until the final release, where our outstanding president was able to stand up and explain the overall nation to us via TV and followed up with the newspaper.
I can recall the day I actually told people that I was a Democrat — the president in those days was Harry Truman, and he was a well-respected man working for the overall country. Today it is a sad situation when they say Democrat, and the only support for life in the USA is the Republicans.
I am happy to be one now. Certain members of the Democrats should be removed from the political party for they have done nothing for us and our government. I think the top level of the Democrats should be removed from the overall government.
I am sad to say that Nancy Pelosi was even involved, especially when she tore up the president’s speech. Some levels of the Democratic government should also be removed for good — Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is worthless.
The leadership of the impeachment party also should be removed and let the Republicans work with the remainder of the good Democrats who are left behind.
I have great respect for our Republican leadership, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess and our current senators and state Rep. Lynn Stucky.
Let’s support our good Republican leaders and clean up the nonsense the Democrats have left us with.
Ray Roberts Sr.,
Denton