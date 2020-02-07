Disaster incoming
In his failed presidency, as Donald Trump cancels treaties, declares trade wars, enacts embargos, alienates allies and fires anyone around him who knows anything about government, he is like a little boy without adult supervision in the control room of a nuclear reactor flipping switches, twisting dials and pulling levers to see what will happen.
In either case, it will be a disaster.
Dolores Vann,
Denton
This is what should happen
I am so tired reading the articles slamming the Senate for doing what they were supposed to do. Everyone seems to forget how the Congress didn’t do their job to hear from witnesses from both sides. They rushed the job. Refused to subpoena all the witnesses needed to prove or not prove their allegations.
The Democratic House didn’t do their job but expected the Senate to do their job. The Senate did what they were supposed to do by reviewing the witnesses’ statements provided by Congress. This is what should happen.
The Democrats have no reason to blame the Republicans but should look at themselves at the botched job they did.
Sunny Hinojos,
Denton