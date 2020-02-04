Where is the Super Bowl coverage?
Where is an expected detailed story on the Super Bowl in the Feb. 3 Denton Record-Chronicle?
On the front page of the Sports section, there is a story on the biggest liberal "crybaby" I remember that used to be in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick. It is the closest the paper comes to detailing the Super Bowl.
I guess it is not unexpected due to the liberal slant the Record-Chronicle handles the news. After all, the 49ers are in Nancy Pelosi's liberal backyard, and the Kansas City Chiefs are in conservative "fly-over country."
It is also ignoring the fact that the MVP of the game, Patrick Mahomes, is from White House, Texas, near Tyler, and his mother and father are multiracial. It also misses the fact that three of the last four Heisman Trophy winners are from Texas and are starting quarterbacks for NFL teams.
A quote from Mahomes says that "Texas is a football state, and I am proud to be from it."
Somebody that chooses what subjects to cover had his pass intercepted and run back for a touchdown. I think it is called a "Pick six."
James Penton,
Denton
Editor’s note: Full coverage of Sunday’s Super Bowl can be found in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s e-Edition, which represents the most up-to-date coverage offered by the Record-Chronicle, both of local and national issues. To read the e-Edition, go here: https://DentonEC.com/eedition/.
Vote was one of suppression
An open letter to Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz:
It is unacceptable that you cast a vote against hearing from witnesses and getting documents for the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Over 70% of the people wanted to hear witness testimony and see the documents currently being hidden by the White House. Your vote helped to suppress everything.
Your action has also helped to define a new America. An America that accepts corruption and coverups by the White House where the president is truly above the law. An America that is more than willing to accept the dilution of power of the legislative branch as a check and balance to the executive branch.
However, I am confident that your short-term gain with this issue will be offset during the next elections when the citizens elect people (Republican or Democrat) that take the Constitution and their oaths of office seriously. I, along with millions of patriotic Americans, will support candidates who are able to undo the political damage you and your colleagues have inflicted, and to help restore America to its former glory.
You will not have the last word in shaping the United States of America.
Richard Bryson,
Denton
Stand up for his truth
To the blood-bought church of Jesus Christ:
The word of God calls us to stand up for his truth and to be actively involved in all issues that involve every aspect of life.
Our light through Christ should shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your father, which is in heaven.
(Matthew 5:15-16) Thank you, Heavenly Father, that your word is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
(Isaiah 55:11) We thank you, Lord, that so shall your word be that goes out from your mouth; it shall not return to you empty, but it shall accomplish that which you have purposed, and shall succeed in the thing for which you sent it. May we all continue to run the race in such a way as to win and receive the prize.
(1 Cor 9:24) May we always stand on the truth of the Lord and his words no matter what the consequences and not on what seems right in the eyes of men.
Our hope lies in Jesus alone!
Dale Poskey,
Denton