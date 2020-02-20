John Cassidy wrote in The New Yorker that, “After campaigning on a promise to pay off the entire deficit, Trump has run up vast amounts of new debt to finance a military buildup and a $1.5 trillion tax cut. Unfortunately, the stimulus has achieved little. Last year, GDP grew 2.3%, and CBO now predicts a steady decline to 1.5% in 2025.” Forbes said, “Obama added almost one million more jobs than Trump over the same time frame.”
An editorial in the Los Angeles Times said, “Rather than cut defense or the vast tax giveaways and subsidies for the rich, financial conservatives will target safety net programs like Medicaid and food stamps. That would redistribute wealth in the cruelest possible way — from the impoverished to the well-to-do.”
Case in point — The Dallas Morning News on Feb. 11 published a front-page headline saying “Trump’s budget plan hits domestic funding.” His budget will pursue hundreds of billions of dollars in cuts to Medicaid and seek reductions in children’s health insurance programs. Trump is also seeking to overturn the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, jeopardizing coverage for 20 million people.
Trump denies global warming, which is a scientific fact. He wants to slash $2.4 billion from our Environmental Protection Agency. Trump proposes cuts to our Health and Human Services budget, of which CDC is a part, which is now fighting the coronavirus. I cannot understand how people can support a president who doesn’t give a damn about them unless they are rich Republicans.
John T. Weber,
Denton
The 2020 presidential election day is months away, but already I am in a quandary.
Whether it is nobler to vote for the least crooked of the two major parties or vote for the ideology that has the nearest light-year difference from mine. Decisions. Decisions. Ah, but I do have one arrow left in my sling: the primaries.
Regardless of the party I chose, beware all you incumbents, for you shall not receive my vote.
John T. Thorngren,
Shady Shores