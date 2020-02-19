DOJ, AG should bow to Trump
Should the Department of Justice and the Attorney General’s Office slavishly bow to President Donald Trump’s orders? Yes, absolutely, or resign! The reason is obvious.
The president is the head of the executive branch of government, which the DOJ is part of, and if they don’t follow his directives, they are their own branch of government — a “deep state,” which they must not be. In the military, they would be mutineers.
Everything about all parts of the government is politics and political, including DOJ prosecutions, and it’s just stupidity to swallow the canard that there’s some “rule of law” in control.
Of course, the president must be careful in this, or else he gets impeached by Congress or voted out of office. Congress and the voters enforce the oath the president takes, to faithfully execute the laws and to defend the Constitution.
President Trump’s tweets are his direct link with We the People, but the media, DOJ and many others desperately want him to stop. His base, half the voters, don’t want him to stop!
Ross Melton Jr.,
Denton