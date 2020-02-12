Bless your heart
The Feb. 8 headline should be “Draft dodger fires war hero.” It is very petty and disrespectful for the president to do this.
He is the president, and he is supposed to be above small-minded thinking. Yes, I know many will say: But what about HRC, Pelosi, et al? However, this is your president, and according to some in the GOP, he will learn from his mistakes.
Sorry Charlie, he did not learn. And if the economy is all you care about — bless your heart.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Wash down the foot in your mouth
I get the distinct impression that the Trump family Bible may be somewhat covered in dust and probably misplaced or covered with some of the president’s, shall we say, women’s magazines. We will recall his famous mention of Two Corinthians — drawing on all his biblical knowledge and being a stable genius.
Now, his son steps up to the biblical microphone to display his wide-ranging knowledge of the scriptures. Don Jr. stated that for Nancy Pelosi to say she prays for the president is about as ridiculous as saying that Satan quotes Scripture. Well, Mr. Trump Jr., Satan did quote Scripture — and he did so to Jesus. So you have once again proved that you missed the Sunday they covered that in church school.
Would you like something to drink to wash down that foolish foot in your mouth? Perhaps you should spend some time reading at least part of your dad’s “Two Corinthians” before displaying your IQ on biblical matters.
And to those that support this church-going, Bible-thumping Trump family, I urge you to pick up your dusty Bibles and read Chapter 1 and verses 15 and 16 from the Book of Titus and see how your president is lectured with those New Testament words and how you can justify every evil and corrupt act he has done. I will be most anxious to hear how you Bible thumpers reply to these ancient and eloquent words.
Jack Highfill,
Denton