Keep religion where it belongs
The Feb. 9 guest essay titled “Salvation not based on works but on faith in Jesus” should have been on the Religion page, not the Opinion page, since the writer was responding to an earlier column that did appear in the Religion section.
More importantly, your non-Christian readership might not have appreciated it. Let’s keep religion where it belongs, in church and on the Religion page.
Robert W. Killam,
Denton
Big fish stories
Back in the day when I was growing up, I used to enjoy going fishing. I would dig me a can of worms and find my old Zebco 202 and head for Denton Creek outside of Justin.
Now I never was much of a fisherman. But I learned to tell a good fish story, and that helped me get along with the guys. The biggest fish I ever caught was a carp that weighed about 5 pounds.
My grandpa had a recipe for cooking carp. He said you take the carp and lay it on a board, then you scale the fish, cut off the fins, head and tail, and after you do all that, you throw away the fish and cook the board. A friend who didn’t like fishing once said the definition of fishing is “A jerk on one end waiting for a jerk on the other end.”
Sometimes we would go fishing for catfish. They’re very tasty. There were two kinds of bait (besides worms) that worked well. You could either use Catfish Charlie or stink bait. Now it was hard to use stink bait without getting it all over your hands. Boy, this stuff smelled awful. ’Course, after a few days the smell would go way.
As I think about fishing, I can sympathize with the Democratic Party. They have been fishing for three going on four years and haven’t caught anything. But like me, they done learned how to tell some big fish stories. And just like me, they got stink bait all over their hands.
If they’ll take some good, strong soap and spend about six months, they’ll get over it. But right now, they sure are stinky! But along the way I learned that if I wanted good fish to eat, I better spend my time down at Long John Silvers.
Larry Childress,
Ponder