Compliments on contrasting columns
My compliments to the Denton Record-Chronicle for providing readers contrasts in the Jan. 29 Opinion section of the paper regarding authors Walter Williams and Larry Beck. Their columns were concerning the federal government, but my interest was in contrasting the different methodology in trying to convince us of their opinions.
Williams’ approach: The topic, “rules for governing that created a republic to protect from the tyranny of democracy;” he presents and explains supporting facts to consider, Founding Fathers’ statements on the topic and the Constitution’s specific language; provides reasonable analysis of the facts; example, electoral college voting; concluding argument (“Congress is the greatest threat to our liberties”) is based upon the analysis regarding the topic. Convincing!
Beck’s approach: Topic, the dysfunction of the Senate; facts, Hamilton’s argument (the Senate should be the impeachment court) and an article (regarding “norms” of the Senate recently changing) (odd facts since impeachment is not a normal Senate activity); example, Senate should remove the president because he “displays childish rants” (poor example, this is not in the impeachment articles); arguments, president’s counsel is not proving the House’s arguments wrong, whining about due process and not calling witnesses to exonerate the president (poor arguments as these actions are legitimate for the president) and the “president’s motives are obvious” (poor argument, must prove bad motive beyond a reasonable doubt). The conclusion: Not impeaching proves the Senate will be “complicit” in presidential actions; no facts given to support the Senate did any wrongdoing. His conclusion: Not convincing!
Alan Deetjen,
Denton