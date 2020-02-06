Stand up for his truth
To the blood-bought church of Jesus Christ:
The word of God calls us to stand up for his truth and to be actively involved in all issues that involve every aspect of life.
Our light through Christ should shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your father, which is in heaven.
(Matthew 5:15-16) Thank you, Heavenly Father, that your word is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
(Isaiah 55:11) We thank you, Lord, that so shall your word be that goes out from your mouth; it shall not return to you empty, but it shall accomplish that which you have purposed, and shall succeed in the thing for which you sent it. May we all continue to run the race in such a way as to win and receive the prize.
(1 Cor 9:24) May we always stand on the truth of the Lord and his words no matter what the consequences and not on what seems right in the eyes of men.
Our hope lies in Jesus alone!
Dale Poskey,
Denton
Impeachment farce is over
Hi Democrats, did you hear? You’re not going to get your 15th witness. In fact, the whole impeachment farce is over, just a technicality before the official vote.
Did y’all get your Nancy Pelosi pens for this solemn, prayerful event? Bill Maher got one when she was on his show bragging about the impeachment. Greatness!
So what’s next in the temper tantrum playbook? Any other second- or third-hand allegations against the president in the works? Any rape allegations looming against him like you did Kavanaugh? Maybe he’s eating too much ice cream or drinking too many Diet Cokes to be president?
We’re waiting and will not be surprised at anything you Democrats throw out there. You guys have nothing except hate. Our country is humming along with President Donald Trump at the helm, and y’all can’t stand it because you know this is going to get him reelected.
The insane impeachment actually guarantees his reelection. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Maybe Bernie Sanders can beat him. No, people do not like bread lines. Maybe Elizabeth Warren? No, she lies every time she speaks — whether saying she’s Native American or her kids only went to public school or she got fired for being pregnant. How about sleepy, corrupt Joe Biden! Ha!
Ciao, guys! See a shrink about your Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Daniel Ferguson,
Denton