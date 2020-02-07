The question is why?
The night of Jan. 28, several hundred residents attended the Denton City Council meeting.
By a vote of 4-3, the council increased the gas well “setback” from 250 feet out to 500 feet. This quadrupled the “no-build” area around almost 300 gas wells in the city.
Is anyone in Denton safer now? No. Is any structure less vulnerable? No. Have a significant number of property values decreased? Yes.
The big question is why?
Bill L. Campbell,
Denton
The tail wags the dog
When politics becomes a zero-sum game instead of an exercise in serving the electorate, the people suffer.
Our political parties are run like nondenominational theological seminaries, where strict adherence to a set of strongly held beliefs determines membership status of student and faculty alike.
The tail wags the dog, which in this case is the good of the people, such that, in the words of the Bard in his classic Romeo and Juliet, all are punished.
John Zeigler,
Denton