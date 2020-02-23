How do Americans feel?
The local “Trump haters” club continues to pump out letters to the editor. But how do Americans feel?
The latest Gallup Poll (not a right-wing organization) finds that satisfaction with living in the U.S. is the highest it has been since 2005.
President Donald Trump has a 49% approval rating, according to the latest Gallup poll. Interestingly, 43% of independents now support the president — the highest it’s been during Trump’s entire presidency.
That 45% satisfaction rating: In late 2008, just 7% of Americans polled were happy with the state of America.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
It’s the law we’re talking about
Reading the comments in the Feb. 17 Denton Record-Chronicle by Candace Owens, the keynote speaker at the Republicans’ recent fundraising dinner, reminded me of a revealing question a journalist addressed to U.S. Rep. Dick Armey when he was on one of his anti-gay marriage rampages in the 1990s. The journalist asked, “which of your three marriages will be threatened if gays are allowed to marry?”
Ms. Owens went for applause by claiming that Democrats’ push for LGBTQ+ rights will lead to the destruction of “the family” — I’m left wondering whose family will be destroyed? LGBTQ+ families are the only ones under threat right now, due to lack of civil rights protections. How will prohibiting housing, employment and medical discrimination against them have any negative effect on straight folks and their families? On the contrary, denying equal rights to LGBTQ+ people takes away quite a bit from their families.
And just to state the obvious once again, civil rights have nothing to do with religious beliefs. If a church wants to discriminate against a group, knock yourself out. But in civil society, our Constitution guarantees equal protection under the law. It’s the law we’re talking about here, folks.
Like the journalist’s question above, mine is not rhetorical. I’m waiting for the answer.
Karen DeVinney,
Denton