Removing animosities
The best education for opening our schools K-12 is the mixing of all races.
This goes a long way in removing animosities that can affect learning attitudes.
Make “all lives matter” be printed on all marching signs. It will also create a bilateral attitude like everyone preaches for this country.
James Penton,
Denton
Hatred turns off others
President Joe Biden rightly preached healing and unity, but many Denton Record-Chronicle letters still offer Democrat rants with hateful name calling and insults.
E.g., “Trumpism is fascism,” and Republicans not also hating Trump “are sinking into fascism” (Dec. 19). This is because many Republicans suspect the election was stolen. As Stalin supposedly said, “Those who cast the votes decide nothing. Those who count the votes decide everything.” However, although I believe there’s evidence of cheating, there’s no proof the election was stolen, so we must accept a perhaps-illegitimate Biden/Harris administration.
Drawing attention to alleged cheating nevertheless encouraged Americans to demand fairness in future elections. Both Democrats and Republicans should want all legal votes and no illegal votes to count. (E.g., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany and other countries require voter ID.)
Seems like only those believing their party cheats best would oppose ensuring that only legal votes count.
Other examples of continuing hate: Trump is “killing you” (Nov. 24), “a mudslinging corrupt idiot” (Dec. 18), “ a wannabe dictator” (Dec. 26), “my contempt for Republicans” (Jan. 8), “years of lies” (Jan. 9), “a Trump family dictatorship” (Jan. 13), “backwater degenerates” (Jan. 14), “the racism of Trump white supremacists” (Jan. 15); “constant support of ... Trump’s lies by Republicans,” “incite crowds to hatred and violence” (projection?), “he is despicable” (Jan. 16); “Trump’s degenerate and morally bankrupt evangelical followers must also be expunged” (exterminated?) (Jan 20).
Free speech is wonderful. Please keep the hate coming. Hate disgusts decent Americans and turns them against your politics and party.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton