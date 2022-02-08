After seven years, we finally got our chimney cleaned out so we could use our fireplace. Spooked by last February’s winter storm, we, like many other Texans, don’t want to wait for the state government to take care of us during the next “Snowmaggedon.”
It’s not a secret that most Texans do not believe the errors that led to last winter’s massive power outage have been fixed. Essentially, the natural gas pipelines have not been weatherized to prevent them from freezing up. While some folks blamed the failure of wind turbines and solar, in actuality all the sources of energy we rely on failed.
In a changing climate, we can’t wait for disasters to occur. There will be deadly freezes again in the future, floods, droughts and devastating storms. Research from Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon shows that the state is particularly vulnerable to climate and weather disasters, and it is woefully unprepared to deal with them. But we don’t have to be.
Along with making communities more resilient — by restoring flood plains, weatherizing the grid and creating long-term storage for water resources — we must cut back on our carbon dioxide emissions. The quickest and most painless way to do that is to put a price on carbon. So let’s start asking our elected leaders to take steps that will actually make a difference when it comes to natural disasters. Texas has a lot of smart, capable people and enough resources to make the future more resilient; let’s demand that it does.