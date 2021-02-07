Joe Biden’s America
Something startled me in the deep of night. It was nightmarish and horrible.
Armed guards were behind fences circling the U.S. Capitol. Our borders were wide open.
Black Lives Matter had just been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Chinese communists were now trusted allies. Republicans were the new enemy.
Abe Lincoln and George Washington were now considered white supremacists.
Men openly competed in female athletics.
Everything was now “free” for undocumented citizens — except “free” speech that is.
A private citizen was somehow undergoing a presidential impeachment?
Diversity and skin color were now more critical than ability or competence.
Conservative opinion was now labeled as “disinformation.”
Domestic terrorists were more feared than Al-Qaeda.
Then the alarm went off. I hadn’t been dreaming.
It was reality in Joe Biden’s America 2021.
David Zoltner,
Denton