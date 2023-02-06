DRC_Keyboard

Wondering if UNT's latest big spend is worth it 

The new UNT electronic billboard on 35W confirms UNT leadership’s misplaced priorities. The billboard’s messages tout UNT having some of the best college food in the nation. Really? And that UNT offers 244 different diplomas, reminding me of the old saying “They are a jack of all trades but a master of none.” Why did UNT leadership spend thousands on an electronic billboard that reveals their weaknesses?

