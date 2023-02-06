The new UNT electronic billboard on 35W confirms UNT leadership’s misplaced priorities. The billboard’s messages tout UNT having some of the best college food in the nation. Really? And that UNT offers 244 different diplomas, reminding me of the old saying “They are a jack of all trades but a master of none.” Why did UNT leadership spend thousands on an electronic billboard that reveals their weaknesses?
Tom Pryor,
Denton
Thank you, nurses
Due to complications from surgery, I had to make three trips to the emergency room at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton. Each time I was met with competent, caring nurses who, though busy, maintained great attitudes. On third visit it was discovered that I had an infection that necessitated an extended stay.
When I was taken to the fourth floor and entered my room, two nurses were making preparations as though I were checking into a four-star hotel. They hooked me up to all the gizmos, introduced themselves and made sure I was comfortable. Before leaving, each one asked if there was anything else I needed. I remember Larissa and Rosamma early on as well as Nico. A charge nurse named Cindy, technicians Lexi, Ashley and Cody. I don't remember a single time that one of these left the room without asking if I needed anything else or, "Can I get you anything?"
I have great respect and appreciation for the doctors, it is the nurses who do the hard, physical work. They are the ones who have contact with the patients, and not all patients are easy to get along with. While attending one person, they get calls to help another. Maintaining this great attitude all the while takes a special kind of person, a special calling. My summation is this: Doctors are necessary, technology is awesome — both save lives, but the real heroes are the nurses — or at least they are my heroes! With much gratitude,
Ronnie Glenn,
Krum
The politics of resentment
Working-class white people have a lot to be resentful about. In the 50 years since 1970, the bottom 90% of workers have seen only small increases in their income, while the top 10% have seen large increases. Since 2000, virtually all of the increases in income have gone to the top 10%.
The only recourse that the working class has is at the ballot box. They should oppose the Republican Party for rewarding the wealthy with huge tax cuts, proposing cuts in programs such as Medicare and Social Security, and opposing labor unions.
Republicans should have a hard time winning elections, but they don’t. Much of their success derives from promoting resentment of others, such as minorities, immigrants and welfare recipients. They subtly promote themselves as protectors of the white working class against “others."
I think that basing one’s vote on resentment and other negative emotions is a bad thing. However, if such emotions are to be used, it would be beneficial for voters to direct them at the party that opposes their economic interests.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.