Well-planned, well-coordinated effort
My wife and I signed up online (for the COVID-19 vaccinations) on Jan. 12 and received an email acknowledging the sign-up and assigning us wait list numbers over 20,000. On Thursday, we received emails that we had appointments to receive the vaccine at 2 p.m. on Jan. 29 with instructions for what to bring.
We arrived at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex at 1:45 p.m. and witnessed a well-planned, well-coordinated and smoothly operated mobile vaccination operation. All staff and volunteers were knowledgeable, friendly and very efficient in every way.
I have not heard how many received vaccinations at C.H. Collins on Jan. 29, but I am sure it was 4,000 or more, and we were vaccinated, received documents and were on our way home in one hour and 20 minutes.
I want to personally thank Denton County Public Health for doing a wonderful job in planning and executing the mobile vaccination clinic and thank the Denton County Commissioners Court for purchasing the computer services for the sign-up and follow-up communications that made everything work so flawlessly.
Thank you.
Jerry Morgan,
Denton