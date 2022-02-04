There seems to be some confusion as to our Denia neighborhood’s desire to join City Council District 3 recently approved by our City Council. We requested this change as the District 3’s makeup was more like our own as it included the homes around the University of North Texas. Many of our neighborhood members work or have taught there. Brian Beck’s proposal recommending the switch to District 3 from District 4 had our support. The great majority of our Denia Area Community Group members supported the change.
Our neighborhood did not want to be lumped into a City Council district with Robson Ranch, as our diversity, housing and income level does not match that neighborhood. Jessie Davis and Chris Watts have incorrectly stated that the council ignored the desires of our residents by voting for the change, but council considered the many written responses they received, not just the ones in person. As president of the Denia Area Community Group, I can state we wanted the change. I personally wrote members of our council asking them to support Brian Beck’s proposal, as did others of our group.
Some Robson Ranch members were disappointed to lose their council person, Jesse Davis, but with this change we will lose our beloved representative, Alison Maguire, as she represents District 4, and we will miss her greatly. We would like to thank council members Vicki Byrd, Brian Beck, Alison Maguire, Deb Armintor and Paul Meltzer for supporting our neighborhood and for the fine job they have done for our city.