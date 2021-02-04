All life has value
In the Jan. 28 edition of the Denton Record-Chronicle, there was a letter to the editor pointing out that our website states “we do not offer, recommend or refer for abortion or abortifacients.” That is true, as we are a life-affirming organization and believe that all life has value.
When women visit our clinic, they receive compassionate services in a caring and confidential environment. In pulling a few exit surveys from actual clients, they state “I didn’t feel judged,” my needs were “very well met,” they are “amazing people to talk to and helped me make a decision.” One of the clients shared, “Woman to Woman is making a positive impact in the community by meeting women where they are at and giving them hope and help they may be looking for.”
We schedule regular tours and welcome anyone to come in during those times to hear more about our services and meet our staff. If you would like to participate in a tour, please send an email to admin@dentonprc.org or call 940-383-3150 to get your name on the list.
Ramona Davis, CEO,
Woman to Woman