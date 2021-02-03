Getting fooled again
Aha, the fog has lifted. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth wants more industry (low-paying jobs) for Denton. Then the workers can fill the multiplying apartment warrens — concentrated money boroughs to increase the city’s $1.3 billion budget that far exceeds any U.S. city of corresponding size.
Then they can give these new “industries” tax abatements with the increased appraisal-tax collusion income. The worker bees inside the apartments have no concept of the feudal property tax system, and the denizens of Denton will sing: “Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss. We hope we don’t get fooled again.” Yes, you are getting “fooled again.”
The city’s infrastructure continues to crumble: increasing traffic jams, crime, graffiti, homelessness. Wake up, Denton. Do you really want to be the mini-D of Dallas?
John Thorngren,
Shady Shores