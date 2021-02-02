It’s gambling
This whole GameStop controversy is as silly as a Monty Python skit.
The little guy fights the big guy is a bunch of nonsense. If you have the Monopoly money to play the stock market, then you are not little but just smaller than the corporations. Most of us are little. We do not have the liberty to play the market.
Yes, our meager investments are tied to annuities and pensions, but we have no control over their use. So if you are a “little” guy, then stop crying and keep gambling.
Rich Pentecost,
Denton
Clean energy leadership
At the tail end of last year, a moment of brilliant bipartisanship shone through a year containing tons of rough news.
Supported by both sides of the aisle, the Energy Act of 2020 was the first meaningful federal update to our energy landscape in over a decade. I was also pleased to see that Sen. John Cornyn supported the package. As a national leader in the “all of the above” approach to energy generation, Texas has much to gain from it and American energy innovation.
The act invests in developing, implementing and commercializing clean energy technologies. Which will help secure U.S. energy independence and modernize our energy grid, among a great deal more. Simply put, this bill invests in American innovation from the ground up. It’s great to see Sen. Cornyn working across the aisle to promote Texas’ clean energy leadership.
While this was the first update to U.S. energy policy in over 13 years, it will fuel ingenuity and creativity in the energy sector for decades to come.
Adam Rosenfield,
Plano