An act of kindness
I think we can agree “That Was the Week that Was.” Many expressed conviction that hell had indeed frozen over at long last. I can testify that in the midst of chaos and despair, angels unaware are among us coming in the form of one big-hearted plumber.
I had experienced, as did many, pipes freezing and breaking. A very “able” plumber that I had used previously came to inspect my situation. This was relatively early in the day, and we agreed that it was probably not a good idea to cut into the outer wall not knowing if they could get the needed supplies when shops might be closed.
He pledged to be back in the morning to take care of the job. As a result, I had only the water that I had collected before the boil advisory was issued, and the power was on a rolling blackout at that time. Late in the day during a blackout, I heard a knock at the front door. It was the plumber carrying a case of bottled water.
He wanted to be sure I had enough water for the night. Unbelievable! I have to admit that I shed some tears after he left and thanked God for sending one of his better angels. This man was working nonstop, yet he took time for this act of kindness.
Don, you have had a tough week, but you have laid up treasures in heaven.
Jack Highfill,
Denton