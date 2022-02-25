DRC_Keyboard

The absurdity of banning mask mandates

My name is Landen Parkes, and I’m writing to you in regard to the governor’s ban on mask mandates. I believe this ban is ridiculous overall and has no true merit.

Gov. Greg Abbott said that Texans — not government — have the right to choose their health and safety guidelines, and then proceeded to ban essentially every Texan business/school/organization, etc. from enforcing a mask mandate. This is hilarious, because Abbott is literally part of the government, even if it isn’t federal.

I don’t really think mask mandates do all that much — especially as of late. But they are not harming anyone. Preventing places such as airlines and schools from enforcing mask mandates — especially when many flights that start in Texas do not end in Texas — are definitely something that can put certain individuals at greater risk.

From what I can gather, the reason this ban was put in place is because Abbott doesn’t want to infringe on the liberties of Texans. But wearing a mask to prevent the spread of a global pandemic is not infringing on any reasonable person’s liberties. For lack of a better term, most of the people who complain and protest about masks are being childish and selfish.

We have the ability to potentially prevent deaths by simply wearing a mask when we’re around others. The fact that being able to mandate masks has been taken away from Texan facilities is absurd.

