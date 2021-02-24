Seniors want to be served
I, along with other Denton seniors, feel that the city government, especially the Parks and Recreation Department, are woefully disregarding our needs.
They make decisions concerning our welfare without polling or discussion with our demographic. We need to provide input into decisions that affect our welfare. Be aware we are adults (not unruly children). We vote, we participate and we contribute to the Denton economy.
We understand your concern for our health and safety, but it does not excuse the blatant disregard for the input of Denton’s senior community.
James Heatwole,
Denton
Rethink green energy
Wow! Wasn’t the Feb. 15 rolling blackout just what we wanted? Question: Why did it happen?
Let’s see, how many homes now have solar panels? Did the storage meet the needs for the house when the power went off; is everyone going on the roof this morning to clear the snow so the batteries can be recharged for more rolling blackouts? How much solar energy was lost to the Texas power grid last night and today?
What about the wind turbines? I heard that they had frozen up, no power from them. Maybe it is time to rethink green energy before we all have to go out and buy wood stoves to ensure we can survive cold weather.
Think about it.
Bob Krause,
Denton