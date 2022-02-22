An appropriate response by the U.S. to the Russians’ shameless doping of a very talented 15-year-old skater would have been to withdraw from the Olympic Games in Beijing. Refusing to take part in such a sham denies the games the credibility and legitimacy our presence lends to that venue.
John Zeigler,
Denton
Voters today have become fed up with both of the old parties (Republicans and Democrats). The latest Gallup poll shows identification with both old parties below 30%, while independents are almost at 50%. However, given the rhetoric shown throughout the media, one would think the only way to vent one’s frustration is to vote in the primary elections of the same two parties that have given us corruption, ineptitude and debt.
But there is another way. There is a party that has been described as fiscally conservative and socially liberal but is much more than that. It has advocated for all of our civil liberties for all people since its inception 50 years ago. It has consistently called for the dismantling of government interference with peaceful, consenting adults in every aspect of life. And you can support that party by not voting in the old party primary elections. The Libertarian Party of Texas will be selecting its candidates for the November elections beginning with precinct conventions held on March 8, but to participate, one cannot have voted in the old party primary elections.
If you are a Republican or a Democrat, and truly believe your party is the best way forward for our city, state and nation, then by all means, vote in your party’s primary. But if you are tired of business as usual— and want a better future for us all — we invite you to skip the primaries and join us beginning March 8.