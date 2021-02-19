The importance of whistleblowers
Forty miles from my desk, Reality Winner sits in a prison cell. Her crime? Acting in the public interest — in our interest.
In 2017, President Donald Trump’s Justice Department prosecuted Winner, an Air Force veteran, for leaking a classified document to the press. For this, she was sentenced to five years in prison — the longest-ever sentence for a whistleblower under the Espionage Act.
Whistleblowers like Winner are critical to the health of democracies because they bring abuses of power to light, regardless of partisan affiliation. President Barack Obama brought a record number of charges against whistleblowers such as Edward Snowden, who revealed widespread surveillance by the NSA. Despite calls for a pardon from both Obama and Trump, Snowden remains in exile in Russia, unable to return to the U.S. for fear of prosecution.
Reality Winner, who is at the FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, is a little closer to home. Conscientious Americans have been working for years to free her, but despite COVID-19 outbreaks in her facility — and catching the disease herself — she remains imprisoned. Freedom-loving Texans should do everything in their power to ensure she’s released. From pressuring our representatives at every level to advocate for her to signing the official petition for her release at standwithreality.org, no action we can take is too small.
If you care about free speech, free thought and a free press, you should fight to see whistleblowers like Reality Winner, Edward Snowden and Julian Assange pardoned and released.
Benjamin Smith,
Denton
Pointing out flaws is not hate
Lee Nahrgang’s Feb. 9 letter titled “Hatred Turns Off People” presents comments presumably excerpted from Denton Record-Chronicle letters criticizing Donald Trump, et al. What I read are not comments of hate, but perceptions that reflect reality. Pointing out flaws and egregious actions in politicians is not necessarily hateful. And if we’re comparing hateful comments over the past five years, Donald Trump is clearly the winner.
Speaking of winners, the letter writer’s statement, “although I believe there’s evidence of cheating, there’s no proof the election was stolen, so we must accept a perhaps illegitimate Biden/Harris administration,” should turn off all rational people regardless of political persuasion. If there’s “no proof” or evidence the election was stolen, then we should ask what the author’s real motive was for adding “perhaps illegitimate.”
Was it perhaps a bit hateful?
Lloyd Fitzpatrick,
Denton