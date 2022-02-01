Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near 35. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Say what you will about Donald Trump, but no new shooting wars started in his four years.
Now media reports say Biden wants to send up to 50,000 troops to Eastern Europe to face off with Russia. That is not just nuts; it tempts not just war but nuclear war.
Paul Knopick,
Denton
Businesses rely on tech
Our country has undergone tremendous change over the last two years. Perhaps one of the most noticeable changes for small-business owners was the shift toward an increasingly digital economy.
Through the pandemic, technology became a lifeline to adapt, reach consumers and retain our employees. Even now, the technology that allowed businesses like mine to survive will continue to play a critical role in our ability to compete in today’s online world.
However, misguided anti-competition bills currently before Congress could put our recovery and our ability to leverage the digital tools we have come to rely on at risk.
In a recent hearing, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, spoke out about these concerns, stating, “I do have concerns about the impact of this bill on American businesses’ ability to compete in a global economy.” He is right. If we can’t use social media platforms or online advertising to connect with consumers, our business would severely suffer.
With 68% of small businesses in Texas increasing their use of digital tools during the pandemic, these bills could have a far-reaching and devastating impact on our small-business economy.
I am thankful to have leaders like Sen. Cornyn. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should follow his lead and carefully consider the unintended consequences. Congress must invest in creating policies that encourage, rather than kneecap, our domestic tech innovators who create the tools necessary for businesses like mine to grow and thrive.