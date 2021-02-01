Biden’s agenda
President Biden does 40 and counting executive orders in the first two weeks. That is many more than Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump combined. Can you imagine what the media would be saying if it were Trump doing this? There would be 24/7 declarations of dictator. Biden even has a majority in both houses of Congress, but those orders are written by his handlers who know these left-wing ideas would never make it through Congress. He even admitted on a hot mic that he did not know what he was signing, according to several online reports.
Biden claimed he was reversing President Trump’s bad executive orders. After all, it is terrible to be energy independent. It is much more important to support Russia and those who hate us in the Middle East like Iran, which President Obama/Biden sent $150 billion to stuffed in planes in different currencies (makes it easier to finance terrorists that way). Don’t forget a Russian mayor’s wife close to Vladimir Putin allegedly sent Hunter Biden $3.5 million for what no one knows but we all can guess.
I believe President Biden wants to be sure we do not secure the border or deport illegal alien criminals to their homeland, and he even wants to give them free health care. After all, they are future Democrat voters.
Larry Moudy,
Valley View